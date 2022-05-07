Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 12,688,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.