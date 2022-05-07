Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,939,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $554.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

