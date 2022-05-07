Cake Box’s (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17.

In related news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev purchased 14,992 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £32,982.40 ($41,202.25).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

