Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 546,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

CLBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

