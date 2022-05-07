Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.84). 6,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 4,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.78).
The company has a market capitalization of £17.97 million and a PE ratio of 39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
About Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.