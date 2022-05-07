Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.84). 6,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 4,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.97 million and a PE ratio of 39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

