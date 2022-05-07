California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $243,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.76. 3,353,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.96 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.58.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

