California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Intuitive Surgical worth $273,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

