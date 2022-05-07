California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $361,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,269,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $608.40. 683,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,498. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $685.57 and its 200-day moving average is $668.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.