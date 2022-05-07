California Public Employees Retirement System Has $330.34 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $330,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

