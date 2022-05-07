California Public Employees Retirement System Has $345.73 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of International Business Machines worth $345,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,481,000 after buying an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,306,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,692. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

