California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Citigroup worth $261,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,912,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

