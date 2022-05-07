California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $394,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.74. 1,965,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $438.12 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 415.22, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.53.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

