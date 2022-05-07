California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $383,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.66. 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,014. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.24.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

