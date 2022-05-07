California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,788 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Synopsys worth $423,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.71. 1,119,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

