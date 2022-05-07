Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.44

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 111741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

