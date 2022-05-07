Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.44

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 111741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
