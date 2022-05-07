Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $62.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMRC opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

