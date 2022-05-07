Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.20.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)
