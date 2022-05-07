Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.20.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

