Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.19

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $20.68. Canfor shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 2,520 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFPZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Canfor alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.