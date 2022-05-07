Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 687.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $127.04 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

