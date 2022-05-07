CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTBC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,600. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

