Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $55.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

