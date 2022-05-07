Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 952,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,735. The company has a market cap of $802.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.