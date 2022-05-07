Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.63

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 18008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 463,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 80,537 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

