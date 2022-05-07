Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 172,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,088 shares.The stock last traded at $1.14 and had previously closed at $1.40.

CZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

See Also

