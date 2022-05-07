CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. 1,675,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

