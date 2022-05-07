CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.62 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $159.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

