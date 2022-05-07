Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Cap of $75.21 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $75.21 million and approximately $219,164.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00300810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00204897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.00480530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,522.81 or 1.95684278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars.

