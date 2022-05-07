Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 13.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 1,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

