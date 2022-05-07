Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

CDAY stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

