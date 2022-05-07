Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.88.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
