Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.88.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.