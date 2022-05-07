Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $459.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2,752.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

