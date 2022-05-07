Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $691.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $459.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2,752.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
