Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $460.48 and last traded at $459.38. 94,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,552,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

