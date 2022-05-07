Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $460.48 and last traded at $459.38. 94,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,552,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.34.
Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
