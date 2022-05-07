Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,775 shares of company stock worth $8,804,315 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.