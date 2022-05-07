Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,326 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,922. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.46.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

