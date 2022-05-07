Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.46.

LNG traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. 2,749,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

