Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $162.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.99. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

