Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

CVX traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,418,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

