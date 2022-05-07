Chia Network (XCH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00195007 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00472460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038844 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.18 or 1.98820721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

