Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.28 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,164,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG stock traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,354.53. The stock had a trading volume of 298,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,158. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,596.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

