CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.13.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.11 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

