CIBC Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERE.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.40 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$428.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

