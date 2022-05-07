Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 817,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,872,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,665,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

