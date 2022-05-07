Citigroup Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $310.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.21 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.98.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.