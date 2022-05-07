Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

