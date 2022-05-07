City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.61

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 10924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

