Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Issues Earnings Results

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 478,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,778. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 283,486 shares of company stock worth $4,811,733 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

