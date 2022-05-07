Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will report $31.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.43 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $128.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.61 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $136.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,942. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

