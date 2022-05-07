CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 550.38 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

