Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 442,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 115,718 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 183,178 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

