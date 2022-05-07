Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE:KOF opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.